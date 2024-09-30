Nvidia Is Likely To Have A Time Correction Vs The Broader Market

Summary

  • I am correcting my last 'Sell' view on NVIDIA; despite Q2 FY25's result and guidance playing out as per expectations, the stock has not moved down materially as expected.
  • Capex spending expectations from NVIDIA's top customers such as MSFT, META, AMZN, GOOGL and TSLA are broadly stable, unlike a few months ago when there were broad downward revisions.
  • Chinese players are reducing reliance on NVIDIA by developing their own chips in response to government's moves to reduce US chip reliance and save costs.
  • The recent correction in NVDA stock is driven by valuation multiple contraction as earnings growth expectations are still present. I expect this contraction to revert given easing of rates.
  • Relative technicals of NVDA vs SPX point to a pause amid a broader uptrend, suggesting a period of ranging action ahead (i.e. a time correction).

Performance Assessment

After merely in-line guidance for Q3, I thought NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) would start to sell off. This was partly because I noticed a similar setup for Micron (MU) had led

I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.

