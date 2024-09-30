Since my previous article, Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) has progressed its gene editing research. It’s developing allogeneic therapies against hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases. Currently, CRBU has decided to concentrate on CAR-T therapies and discontinued its CAR-NK platform to optimize resources and extend
Caribou Biosciences: CB-010, chRDNA Technology Continue To Show Promise In Gene Editing
Summary
- Caribou Biosciences focuses on allogeneic CAR-T therapies for hematological cancers and autoimmune diseases, leveraging its unique chRDNA genome-editing technology.
- In my view, CRBU's chRDNA platform offers precise genome editing and could potentially outperform competitors like Allogene Therapeutics.
- CRBU's flagship candidate, CB-010, shows promising results in Phase 1 trials for large B cell lymphoma, with long-term complete response rates.
- The FDA's Fast Track Designation for CB-010 and CB-012 supports optimism, but definitive Phase 3 data is needed to corroborate CRBU's still speculative IP.
- CRBU's valuation is significantly lower than its peers, but it has sufficient resources until 2H2026. Thus, I rate it a "buy" after appreciating by over 20% since my previous article.
