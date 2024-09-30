Lithia & Driveway (Lithia Motors) (NYSE:LAD) is an American automotive dealership group. Founded in 1946, Lithia & Driveway is now an $8 billion (by market cap) car dealership retailer that employs more than 25,000 people. Lithia & Driveway operates over 300 dealerships across 25
Lithia Motors: Dividend Appears Borderline Safe With Moderate Risk
Summary
- Lithia & Driveway, an American automotive dealership group, is now an $8 billion (by market cap) car dealership retailer.
- The company has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years, with a 10-year dividend growth rate of 14.6%.
- LAD advanced its revenue from $5.4 billion in FY 2014 to $31 billion in FY 2023, a compound annual growth rate of 21.4%.
- The company finished FY 2023 with more than ~$7 billion in long-term debt, which is approaching the company’s entire market cap of ~$8 billion.
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income.
I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.
Recommended For You
About LAD Stock
Compare to Peers