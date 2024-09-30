Q3 2024 Winners And Losers And My Outlook For Q4

Summary

  • The S&P 500 outperformed the Nasdaq in Q3, gaining 5% versus Nasdaq's 1.59%, driven by strong performances from stocks like Palantir Technologies and Mohawk Industries.
  • Moderna was a notable underperformer, down 45.7%, due to reduced R&D spending and lower Covid vaccine sales forecasts, impacting its growth prospects.
  • Mining stocks like BHP and Rio Tinto could benefit if China’s economic stimulus boosts consumer spending, despite current weak demand.
  • AI-related semiconductor suppliers, such as Nvidia, are expected to rebound in Q4, driven by increased investments in AI hardware and rising server usage.
Stock markets will end the third quarter rewarding investors with record-breaking returns. The S&P 500 (SPY) added another 5% in the quarter, adding to its year-to-date return of 20%. The widely held index will outperform the technology-heavy Nasdaq (

