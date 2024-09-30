Investors face a new reality. Five-percent safe yields are gone as the Fed continues its rate-cutting campaign. We are a bit over a month from the next Fed meeting, and financial markets lean toward another 50-basis-point cut. Such a
LQD: Getting Ready For 3% Cash Yields, IG Credit Still Appealing
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on LQD due to its solid 4.8% yield and favorable technical momentum, despite the Fed's rate cuts.
- LQD offers exposure to a broad range of U.S. investment-grade corporate bonds, with a YTM of 4.82% as of September 2024.
- The ETF's technicals are strong, with shares trending higher, a bullish RSI, and a breakout above key resistance levels.
- While credit spreads are tight and economic risks exist, LQD's real yield remains attractive compared to future cash rates.
