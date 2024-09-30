Travere Therapeutics Faces Challenges But Holds Promise With Filspari Beyond IgAN

Summary

  • Travere Therapeutics specializes in rare kidney and metabolic disease treatments with key drugs Filspari and Thiola.
  • Filspari, a key asset for IgA Nephropathy, has received full FDA approval, and its market potential is significant if indications expand.
  • Travere faces risks from supply constraints and paused Pegtibatinase trial, but these are seen as temporary headwinds rather than long-term issues.
  • TVTX's valuation appears reasonable, with a forward P/S of 3.2. Still, I believe some dilution is likely in the near term.
  • I deem TVTX stock a "Buy" due to promising Filspari approval, manageable cash runway, and potential market expansion despite recent setbacks.

Adult and child holding kidney shaped paper, world kidney day, National Organ Donor Day, charity donation concept

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) specializes in treatments for rare kidney and metabolic diseases. TVTX's portfolio includes FDA-approved drugs like Filspari [Sparsentan] for IgA Nephropathy [IgAN] and Thiola [Tiopronin] for cystinuria. Filspari received full FDA approval in September 2024, expanding its label and expanding patient access. However, its Phase 3

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with Edgar Torres H, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

