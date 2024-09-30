Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) specializes in treatments for rare kidney and metabolic diseases. TVTX's portfolio includes FDA-approved drugs like Filspari [Sparsentan] for IgA Nephropathy [IgAN] and Thiola [Tiopronin] for cystinuria. Filspari received full FDA approval in September 2024, expanding its label and expanding patient access. However, its Phase 3
Travere Therapeutics Faces Challenges But Holds Promise With Filspari Beyond IgAN
Summary
- Travere Therapeutics specializes in rare kidney and metabolic disease treatments with key drugs Filspari and Thiola.
- Filspari, a key asset for IgA Nephropathy, has received full FDA approval, and its market potential is significant if indications expand.
- Travere faces risks from supply constraints and paused Pegtibatinase trial, but these are seen as temporary headwinds rather than long-term issues.
- TVTX's valuation appears reasonable, with a forward P/S of 3.2. Still, I believe some dilution is likely in the near term.
- I deem TVTX stock a "Buy" due to promising Filspari approval, manageable cash runway, and potential market expansion despite recent setbacks.
