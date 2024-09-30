QDTE Vs. QYLD And JEPQ: Far Higher Distribution Yields And Potentially Higher Total Return
Summary
- The Roundhill Innovation-100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF sells 0DTE covered calls to generate a high distribution yield to investors.
- QDTE has outperformed more well-known peers since its inception, as its use of daily call options effectively resets its performance cap daily, allowing QDTE to capture more upside.
- However, by the same token, the QDTE ETF should underperform in down markets, as it receives less option premium to cushion drawdowns.
- QDTE's strategy is ideal for conservative investors who believe the market rally may continue, as it generates far higher distributions and can potentially deliver higher total returns.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.