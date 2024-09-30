Google: Buy The Antitrust Issues
Summary
- Despite antitrust issues, Alphabet's core financial performance, especially in Cloud and Search, remains strong; investors should focus on its robust earnings and free cash flow, not on headlines.
- Analysts' positive EPS estimate revision momentum, strong FCF and Cloud strength make Google a buy ahead of the Q3 earnings release next month.
- Google's valuation is attractive at a forward P/E ratio of 19X, making it the cheapest large-cap tech company, despite its high free cash flow profitability.
- The main risk is a potential slowdown in Google Cloud business, but continued AI investments should drive long-term growth and profitability.
