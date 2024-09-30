When looking at the Chinese stock market in the last few days, we see a rather unusual picture. Several stocks were increasing in the high single digits or even double digits for several days in a row. Baidu, Inc. (
Tencent: Front-Runner In A Potential Chinese Stock Market Rebound
Summary
- Tencent reported solid second quarter results, with revenue growing in the high-single digits and the bottom line almost doubling.
- Similar to many other Chinese stocks, Tencent jumped in the last week, and we can hope that sentiment might finally change regarding Chinese stocks.
- Tencent still has several growth opportunities in International Games, Online Advertising, and FinTech.
- The stock remains undervalued and one of the better investments one can make for the long run.
