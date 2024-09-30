Amid the sharp stock market rally over the past year, accelerated with the recent Fed rate cuts, I've taken a long and hard look at my portfolio, specifically the winners. My macro outlook is more cautious over the next two
Uber: Fantastic Trends In The Present, Autonomous Opportunity To Drive The Future
Summary
- Uber has signed a number of new autonomous vehicle partnerships over the past few months.
- The breadth of these deals helps Uber to secure its global leadership position in rideshare while providing an avenue for long-term margin expansion.
- In Uber's most recent quarter, the company achieved >70% growth in adjusted EBITDA, powered by strong bookings in both the rideshare and delivery segments.
- Rider frequency continues to increase, demonstrating consumers' loyalty to UBER stock and a gradual move away from car ownership.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.