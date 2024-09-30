Liberty Global: Here Is Why The Recent Rise In Share Price Is Just The Beginning

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
645 Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • Liberty Global shares are clearly undervalued based on SOTP value by about 50%.
  • Understanding John Malone's financial engineering is key to the investment thesis. Management is unlocking the value with the coming Sunrise spin-off and the ongoing buyback program.
  • The risks of high leverage are well managed by shielding the holding from the debt of its subsidiaries, making Liberty Global essentially debt-free with 50% of Market Cap in cash.

Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit - Day 2

Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment

Capital Allocation Masterclass of John Malone

To better understand John Malone's moves with Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)(NASDAQ:LBTYB)(NASDAQ:LBTYK), it's essential first to explore the broader strategies and methods he used across his empire of companies.

While this

This article was written by

Andrew Mach profile picture
Andrew Mach
645 Followers
Oil, Gas, Energy, Metals - That's the core of my research.I am a semi-retired former engineer who switched careers in 2018 to focus on capital management. I acquired most of my knowledge about finance and valuation from NYU Professor Damodaran and books like "Margin of Safety" and "The Intelligent Investor."I specialize in fundamental analysis and require both a deep "Margin of Safety" and a "Catalyst" to consider adding a stock to my portfolio. My portfolio usually contains no more than 10 stocks.I joined Seeking Alpha because writing helps me to organize my thoughts and allows me to share with others. Subscribe if you enjoy deep insights into the energy sector and want to better understand what you are buying.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LBTYA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LBTYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LBTYA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LBTYA
--
LBTYK
--
LBTYB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News