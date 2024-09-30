Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.: Improving Governance And Value After Repurchase
Summary
- Allegro MicroSystems is a hold as it aims to improve governance and EPS through share repurchases and strategic capital investments in power and sensor ICs.
- The company reduced Sanken Electric's stake to 32.5%, enhancing governance and shareholder value while planning further share buybacks.
- Allegro introduced innovative current sensors and acquired Crocus Technology, boosting its magnetic sensor capabilities despite short-term revenue and production declines.
- The forward PE ratio of 63.84X suggests potential downside before stabilizing post-share retirement and Crocus acquisition integration.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.