Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Overview
Boosted by ongoing investor excitement over artificial intelligence, equity markets in the developing world, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, rose 5.0% in the second quarter. Emerging Asia dramatically outperformed the broader market index, rising 7.4%. Eastern Europe also performed well, climbing 6.7%. Latin America had a more difficult time, tumbling 12.2%. Elections in India, South Africa, and Mexico all ended with some surprising results, affecting markets over the short term.
Emerging Asia was the best-performing region in the period. Stock markets in Taiwan and Korea rose sharply, thanks to the ongoing frenzy over AI, which buoyed the information technology sector, the flagship industry for both countries. India's stock market surged after the country's election results despite a somewhat disappointing show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Indonesia's stock market slid on concerns about high interest rates and as the country gets acclimated to a new government. China's stock market advanced on positive sentiment about the country's improving economic outlook.
Latin America was the worst-performing region. Mexico's stock market tumbled 16.1% in response to the results of the country's presidential election. Investors were concerned that the Morena Party's landslide win would allow it to claim a mandate to enact aggressive reforms. Stock markets in Colombia and Chile fell sharply, weighed down by the stock prices of raw materials producers. Brazil's stock market receded on political uncertainty that could adversely impact energy and retail companies. Peru's stock market finished the quarter modestly higher.
The region encompassing emerging Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) underperformed. Most stock markets in emerging Europe recorded gains, as some companies announced strong results. Turkey's stock market rose on positive sentiment about the country's more orthodox monetary policy. Greece's stock market fell modestly on profit-taking after a very strong period. Stock markets in the Gulf fell in sympathy with the fall in crude oil prices. South Africa's stock market surged after the country's election, which raised the possibility of a coalition government between the African National Congress and the pro-market Democratic Alliance (DA).
Information technology, communication services, and utilities were the best-performing sectors in the quarter. Healthcare, consumer staples, and materials were the worst-performing sectors.
(Index returns are measured net of taxes and in US dollar terms.)
Portfolio Review
In the second quarter, the Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio (MUTF:ECEIX) gained in absolute terms and performed in line with its benchmark, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. (Excess return is measured net of fees and in US dollar terms.)
Helped
Stock selection in the information technology and materials sectors boosted relative performance, as did stock selection in Taiwan and Korea. Higher-than-index exposures to South Africa contributed. Lower-than-index exposures to the materials sector and to Saudi Arabia and Korea were beneficial to relative performance. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM, 11.6% weighting) traded higher on bullish sentiment about the Taiwan-based contract chipmaker's upside potential amid a strong demand upcycle.
Traders bid up shares of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, 5.1% weighting) after the China-based social media and games company reported better-than- expected quarterly earnings. The results confirmed a structural shift towards higher margin businesses such as Video Account ads amid signs that adjustments made in the games division were beginning to show improvement.
Shares of hynix (OTCPK:HXSCF, 3.1% weighting) advanced on bullish sentiment about the demand upcycle for the Korea-based chipmaker's high bandwidth memory chips.
Hurt
Stock selection in the financials and consumer discretionary sectors undercut relative performance, as did stock selection in China. Higher-than-index exposures to the consumer staples sector and to Mexico detracted. Lower-than-index exposures to the communication services sector and to India were detrimental to relative performance. Shares lender Banco BTG Pactual (1.3% weighting) declined as part of a broader fall in Brazil's stock market stemming from political concerns. Shares came under additional pressure from worries about the company's revenue targets. Shares of lender Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY, 1.3% weighting) declined as part of a broader fall in Mexico's stock market stemming from political risks after Mexico's election and a weaker peso. Shares of YUM China (YUMC, 0.9% weighting) faltered after the China-based fast food restaurant operator reported disappointing margins.
Outlook
We believe that the unsynchronized global economic environment is resulting in a relatively balanced level of economic activity that is positive for equities. As long as this does not change or some significant exogenous risks appear, it should be a reasonably good backdrop for emerging markets equities.
Important Information
The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free-float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index consists of emerging markets country indices including: Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates.
