Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor boasts a massive competitive moat due to its leadership in advanced chip manufacturing, strong customer relationships, and scale-driven R&D efficiency, making it a critical player in artificial intelligence.
  • Despite its dominance, TSMC faces risks from potential overcapacity, geopolitical tensions, and competition from Samsung and Intel, which motivated Warren Buffett's decision to sell his stake in the company.
  • TSM's fortress balance sheet and sustainability practices further solidify its position, even as it faces competition from competitors such as Samsung and Intel.
  Despite its dominance, TSMC faces risks from potential overcapacity and geopolitical tensions, which motivated Warren Buffett's decision to sell Berkshire Hathaway's stake in the company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant in Tainan Science Park, Taiwan

BING-JHEN HONG

If you gave me $100 billion and said, 'Take away Coca-Cola's leadership in the global soft drink market,' I'd give it back and say it cannot be done. - Warren Buffett

We often talk about competitive moats

