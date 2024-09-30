Why LendingClub Is Currently My Favorite Value Stock

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.78K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • LendingClub, now a bank holding company, excels in proprietary data analysis, resulting in superior loan portfolios and high customer satisfaction ratings.
  • The company’s mobile app boosts member engagement, leading to repeat loans with near-zero acquisition costs and better credit performance.
  • Declining interest rates and record-high credit card debt present significant growth opportunities for LendingClub’s loan refinancing products.
  • Despite macroeconomic risks, LendingClub's strong quant ratings and stellar EV/EBITDA metrics make it my top buy, surpassing even DoubleDown Interactive.

Woman holding a mobile phone with loan application approval.

courtneyk

I recently added LendingClub (NYSE:LC) to my value portfolio, and at today's prices, it is actually my highest-rated buy in the entire portfolio. In the remainder of this article, I explain the reasoning behind this conclusion.

Company

LendingClub started

This article was written by

Amit Ghate profile picture
Amit Ghate
4.78K Followers
I'm a private trader interested in both long and short ideas. My training and background are in engineering including several decades of consulting engineering practice. I endeavor to apply my analytical skills to investing/trading, which I've done for 20+ years and to which I bring a contrarian style. I've also recently become interested in writing and have published editorials at Forbes, PJM, and a few legacy newspapers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LC & DDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I actively trade around core positions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News