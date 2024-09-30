The biggest market-moving story for the S&P 500 (SPX) in the final full trading week of September 2024 continued to be the stimulus measures the Chinese government will use to boost China's troubled economy. That story similar to
Arrival Of China's Stimulus Boosts S&P 500
Summary
- Lots of U.S. companies will benefit from increased economic activity in China, which is why the S&P 500 climbed along with news of China's stimulus rollout on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
- The S&P 500 index ended the week up 0.6% from the previous week at 5,738.17.
- The S&P even a new record high of 5,745.37 on Thursday before retreating a little over 0.1% to close the week.
