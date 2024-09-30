Lazard International Small Cap Equity Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary

Lazard Asset Management
Summary

  • International small caps declined in Q2 due to investor caution about global interest rates.
  • Planisware shares rose on IPO optimism; Britvic shares increased after Carlsberg's takeover bid.
  • BFF's stock fell after loan reclassification by Bank of Italy; Money Forward's stock dropped despite strong earnings due to margin pressure and funding cost concerns.
  • The article highlights the impact of global interest rate outlook and specific company events on international small cap performance.

Market Overview

International small caps fell in the second quarter as investors continued to be cautious about the global interest rate outlook.

Portfolio Review

International small caps fell in the second quarter as investors continued to be cautious about the global interest rate outlook.

Contributors

Shares of Planisware (PLNW, 1.3% weighting) rose on investor optimism following the France-based project portfolio management software provider's initial public oPering in April. Shares of Britvic (OTCQX:BTVCF, 1.8% weighting) rose after the UK-based soft drink maker received an unsolicited takeover bid from Danish beermaker Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY).

Detractors

Italy-based lender BFF (1.5% weighting) saw its stock price fall after a Bank of Italy inspection concluded that it would need to reclassify certain of its loans, which may impact capital requirements but will not affect the company's credit profile.

Despite reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, Japan-based cloud-based financial services provider Money Forward (1.4% weighting) saw its stock price depreciate on concerns about margin pressure stemming from higher personnel costs, driven by the consolidation of a subsidiary and in-housing of subcontractors. Shares came under additional pressure from expectations of a "higher for longer" interest rate environment in the US, which could impact the company's funding costs.

Important Information

Please consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For more complete information about The Lazard Funds, Inc. and current performance, you may obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus by calling 800-823-6300 or going to www.lazardassetmanagement.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information about the Portfolio and The Lazard Funds that may not be detailed in this document. The Lazard Funds are distributed by Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC.

Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed by Lazard Asset Management LLC or its affiliates ("Lazard") to be reliable. Lazard makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All opinions expressed herein are as of the published date and are subject to change.

Allocations and security selection are subject to change. Please click here for standardized returns:

https://www.lazardassetmanagement.com/us/en_us/funds/mutual-funds/lazard-international-small-cap-equity-portfolio/F127/S39/

The performance quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. An investor may obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end online at www.lazardassetmanagement.com. The investment return and principal value of the Portfolio will fluctuate; an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Different share classes may have different returns and different investment minimums.

Mention of these securities should not be considered a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell the securities. It should not be assumed that any investment in these securities was, or will prove to be, profitable, or that the investment decisions we make in the future will be profitable or equal to the investment performance of securities referenced herein. There is no assurance that any securities referenced herein are currently held in the portfolio or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities mentioned may not represent the entire portfolio.

Equity securities will fluctuate in price; the value of your investment will thus fluctuate, and this may result in a loss. Securities in certain non-domestic countries may be less liquid, more volatile, and less subject to governmental supervision than in one's home market. The values of these securities may be affected by changes in currency rates, application of a country's specific tax laws, changes in government administration, and economic and monetary policy. Small- and mid-capitalization stocks may be subject to higher degrees of risk, their earnings may be less predictable, their prices more volatile, and their liquidity less than that of large-capitalization or more established companies' securities. Emerging markets securities carry special risks, such as less developed or less efficient trading markets, a lack of company information, and differing auditing and legal standards. The securities markets of emerging markets countries can be extremely volatile; performance can also be influenced by political, social, and economic factors affecting companies in these countries.

Disclosure:

Original Post

Lazard Asset Management
Lazard Asset Management is known for its global perspective on investing and its experience with global, regional and domestic portfolios. We believe in fostering a culture of constant dialogue between teams. The resulting views bring us the unique, firsthand market insights that are the key to our long-term success. At Lazard Asset Management having an entrepreneurial spirit means that our teams are independent, but supported by a central infrastructure. This central infrastructure allows teams to focus on what they do best. With over $229.7 billion in assets under management (as of December 31, 2020). We have offices located throughout the world. Note: Lazard Asset Management is not an analyst publishing actively on Seeking Alpha; rather, our editors excerpt and republish from Lazard Asset Management's publicly-available statements and letters.

