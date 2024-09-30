In this U.S. Presidential year, far too many investors have been acting like seals - and not the Presidential kind. They have become so accustomed to repeating the same tricks, piling over and over again into funds of U.S. large-cap stocks, that they aren't considering
Risks Without Rewards
Summary
- Investors have become so accustomed to piling over and over again into funds of U.S. large-cap stocks that they aren't considering the risks they are taking relative to the rewards.
- Instead, they should instead be primarily invested in U.S. government debt, including U.S. Treasuries, I Bonds, and TIPS.
- More aggressive investors who are aware of current record overvaluations, and who understand the risks they are taking, may choose to sell short.
- In 2024, we have experienced all-time record insider selling by the top executives of large U.S. companies. The total U.S. dollar volume of such selling is roughly twice the previous all-time record and is far above the average level of selling.
Steven Jon Kaplan began TrueContrarian.com in August 1996 as a value-investing newsletter which since March 2020 has included two weekly 75-minute Zoom meetings. Steve provides long-term tax and investment planning. He has been trading since 1981 and handles separately managed accounts for qualified clients with a 20% performance fee on net profits and zero management fees. Steve has been quoted frequently by U.S. News and World Report, MarketWatch.com, and Barron's. Steve appeared on Market Watch cable TV with Stacey Delo and was interviewed by Alisa Parenti on Bloomberg and Tucker Silva on WRKO. He enjoys running with the New York Road Runners, composing and performing on piano and voice, writing stories, and traveling to unique places. Please let Steve know what you think of his financial ideas or any other worthwhile topic.