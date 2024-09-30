Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Takes Another Torpedo But Keeps On Sailing
Summary
- Inovio's BLA filing for INO-3107 has been delayed to mid-2025 due to manufacturing issues with its CELLECTRA delivery device, impacting market confidence.
- Despite a promising pipeline, Inovio has a history of setbacks and has never secured FDA approval for any of its candidates.
- Inovio's financials show $110.4M in liquidity as of 06/30/24, but it will need to raise funds soon due to its high cash burn rate.
- While I rate Inovio as a "Hold", its ongoing losses and accumulated deficit make it a risky and uncomfortable investment.
