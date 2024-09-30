My expectation for October’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil prices has changed. For October, I expect that WTI should range from $65 to $85 per barrel. A narrower range is from $67.50 to $77.50 per barrel. The wider range has shifted downward by $5 per barrel. And the narrower range
Oil Update - September 2024
Summary
- For October, I expect that WTI should range from $65 to $85 per barrel.
- OPEC+ wants to keep a buffer capacity to meet unexpected challenges and allow supply and demand to find its proper level.
- I expect oil prices to remain volatile as investors assess the US election and potential policies, geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and in Ukraine, and the health of the global economy.
Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (https://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)
Recommended For You
About CL1:COM Ticker
Compare to Peers