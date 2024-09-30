Amid sky-high stock markets rallying to new all-time highs, it remains tremendously surprising how much the force of momentum is behind certain names - and has left others completely. In my view, investors racing toward the best AI-fueled tech momentum plays this year
Okta: Bargain Stock With A Path To Recovery (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Shares of Okta have slid ~15% this year, vastly underperforming the S&P 500 and other tech names.
- I’m upgrading Okta to a strong buy as the company showcases consistent performance amid a macro slowdown, including a FY25 guidance boost recently in Q2.
- The company’s margins have expanded healthily even as growth slowed, while FCF continues to jump quickly, allowing for modest FCF valuations.
- Okta trades at a very modest ~4x FY26 revenue and ~16% FY26 FCF multiple.
