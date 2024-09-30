Mobileye (NASDAQ:MBLY) is an autonomous vehicle technology company that started in computer vision for safety features before gradually expanding to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions, including investments in a robotaxi service. Mobileye's near-term opportunity will be driven by ADAS as
Mobileye: Underappreciated Data Acquisition Capabilities
Summary
- Mobileye's near-term opportunity is dominated by ADAS, which is benefitting from regulatory tailwinds.
- Longer term, more advanced self-driving capabilities should begin to driven growth, with potential for significantly higher ASPs.
- Despite near-term challenges in China, Mobileye remains optimistic about the prospects of its more advanced solutions moving into 2026/2027.
- Mobileye's share price has declined significantly since it was spun out from Intel. The company now appears reasonably priced given potential growth in coming years.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MBLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.