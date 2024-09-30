With the S&P 500 sitting near all-time records, it’s well recognized that beyond the recent rate cuts, the other major driver to move the markets this year has been excitement over the prospects of AI to revitalize a tectonic new shift in
NetApp: Trading At Great Value Despite AI Tailwinds
Summary
- NetApp has benefited from a surge in AI infrastructure spending, helping push its billings growth rates to the double digits.
- The stock has risen ~40% year to date in response to renewed growth trends. But in spite of the YTD rally, the stock is still reasonably valued at ~16x forward P/E.
- Despite already closing AI deals today and having many exploratory AI conversations with its customer base today, company leadership believes the bulk of opportunity is still ahead.
- With just under a 2% yield and cheap multiples, this is a great “growth at a reasonable price” AI stock to invest in.
