Our top story so far. TPG-owned DirecTV is set to acquire EchoStar's (NASDAQ:SATS) video distribution business, including DISH TV and Sling TV, in exchange for a nominal consideration of $1 plus the assumption of Dish DBS net debt.

The transaction is expected to alleviate a material portion of EchoStar's financial constraints and free up operational and financial resources that EchoStar can dedicate to its target of deploying a nationwide facility-based wireless service to compete with dominant incumbent wireless carriers.

DirecTV expects to have a leverage position just over 2x and plans to reduce to under 2 within 12 months, consistent with its stated 1.5x-2.0x financial policy on a pro forma basis.

Earlier in the day, AT&T (T) agreed to sell its remaining 70% stake in DirecTV to private equity partner TPG (TPG), which holds the minority interest, for around $7.6 billion in cash payments through 2029.

DirecTV estimates that the combination with DISH will generate cost synergies of at least $1 billion per annum. DISH Network will also benefit from the releases of a substantial amount of intercompany receivables, including spectrum, but will have contractually limited access to the cash flow generated by its business between signing and closing.

In today’s trading, attention was focused on China’s stock market, which saw its best day since 2008.

The SSE Composite Index (SHCOMP) jumped a little more than 8%, its ninth straight day of gains, as the market starts its weeklong holiday from October 1.

Out of the 2230 stocks in the Shanghai Composite, there were no decliners. The index is up ~20% from recent lows, the technical definition of a bull market.

The blue-chip CSI 300 Index (SHSZ300) rallied 8.5%. Hong Kong Hang Sent (HSI) gained 2.4%.

Chinese EV stocks were off to the races on Wall Street, led by NIO (NIO), but 16%.

Looking to the U.S. economy, the Chicago PMI rose to 46.6 in September, vs. 46.1 consensus and up from 46.1 in August.

We also heard from the Fed’s lone voting hawk.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said: "The progress in lowering inflation since April is a welcome development, but core inflation is still uncomfortably above the Committee's 2% goal."

At the FOMC's last meeting, Bowman was the lone dissent, preferring a 25-basis point cut instead of the committee's decision to reduce the federal funds rate target range by 50 bps.

"In my view, beginning the rate-cutting cycle with a 1/4 percentage point move would have better reinforced the strength in economic conditions while also confidently recognizing progress toward our goals," she said.

Among active stocks today, Stellantis (STLA) lowered its financial outlook for 2024, citing challenges in North America and a downturn in the global industry landscape.

The automaker anticipates an adjusted operating income margin between 5.5% and 7% for 2024, a significant decrease from the previously projected "double-digit" range. Additionally, the company expects industrial free cash flow for the year to fall between -€5 billion and -€10 billion, a marked shift from the previously positive outlook.

Marsh McLennan (MMC) agreed to acquire McGriff Insurance Services, an affiliate of TIH and a provider of insurance broking and risk management services in the U.S., for $7.5B in cash.

McGriff, which had $1.3 billion of revenue for the trailing 12 months ended June 30.

Morgan Stanley upgraded enterprise software company BlackLine (BL) to Overweight from Equal-Weight, citing an "attractive" risk-reward profile and "underappreciated" margin story.

Analyst Chris Quintero, who has a $70 price target on the stocks, says: "The crux of our upgrade is based on our view that BlackLine's margin expansion trajectory is being underappreciated by investors. We believe management will revise their margin targets up at Investor Day on November 19th given the company's lower growth profile today compared to when the targets were given in 2022 and the company already either operating above or closely approaching those targets.”

In other news, the U.K. will be the first G7 country to end coal-powered electricity generation as its last coal-fired power plant officially closes.

The Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station, owned by German energy giant Uniper (OTCPK:UNPRF), has been generating electricity since 1967.

After shutting down, the site will be decommissioned over the next two years, after which it will be demolished. Uniper plans to redevelop the site into a carbon-free technology and energy hub.

The plant's closure will end more than 140 years of coal-fired power generation in Britain, an important milestone for a country that was the first to open a public coal-fired power station in 1882. In 2015, the U.K. government announced its plan to shut all coal-fired power stations by 2025 to reduce carbon emissions. The deadline was later moved up to 2024.

Coal accounted for nearly 40% of the U.K.'s electricity supply as recently as 2012 and then dropped to below 2% in 2019 and zero this year.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner, as we get ready to enter the fourth quarter, it’s a good time to check the pulse of sell-side equity strategists.

The year-end targets from Wall Street banks for the S&P 500 range from 4,200 at J.P. Morgan to 6,100 at BMO Capital. The median target is 5,600, which would mean a decline from the current level of 5,738.

The targets are:

BMO Capital: 6,100

Evercore ISI: 6,000

Oppenheimer Asset Management: 5,900

Deutsche Bank: 5,750

RBC, 5,700

Scotiabank: 5,650

UBS: 5,600

Barclays: 5,600

Goldman Sachs: 5,600

Citi: 5,600

Wells Fargo: 5,535

Société Générale: 5,500

Bank of America: 5,400

HSBC: 5,400

Fundstrat Global Advisors: 5,200

Cantor Fitzgerald: 5,000

JPMorgan: 4,200