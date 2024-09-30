One bank that has been on fire recently is ironically named Popular (NASDAQ: BPOP ). Unlike most banks that are publicly traded, Popular specializes on the market in Puerto Rico. It does have locations on the mainland, mostly in New

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!