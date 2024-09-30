Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary

Important Information Please consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For more complete information about The Lazard Funds, Inc. and current performance, you may obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus by calling 800-823-6300 or going to www.lazardassetmanagement.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information about the Portfolio and The Lazard Funds that may not be detailed in this document. The Lazard Funds are distributed by Lazard Asset Management Securities LLC. Information and opinions presented have been obtained or derived from sources believed by Lazard Asset Management LLC or its affiliates ("Lazard") to be reliable. Lazard makes no representation as to their accuracy or completeness. All opinions expressed herein are as of the published date and are subject to change. The performance quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. An investor may obtain performance data current to the most recent month-end online at www.lazardassetmanagement.com. The investment return and principal value of the Portfolio will fluctuate; an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Different share classes may have different returns and different investment minimums. Please click here for standardized returns: https://www.lazardassetmanagement.com/us/en_us/funds/mutual-funds/lazard-enhanced-opportunities-portfolio/F961/S183/ Allocations and security selection are subject to change. Mention of these securities should not be considered a recommendation or solicitation to purchase or sell the securities. It should not be assumed that any investment in these securities was, or will prove to be, profitable, or that the investment decisions we make in the future will be profitable or equal to the investment performance of securities referenced herein. There is no assurance that any securities referenced herein are currently held in the portfolio or that securities sold have not been repurchased. The securities mentioned may not represent the entire portfolio. Equity securities will fluctuate in price; the value of your investment will thus fluctuate, and this may result in a loss. Securities in certain non-domestic countries may be less liquid, more volatile, and less subject to governmental supervision than in one's home market. The values of these securities may be affected by changes in currency rates, application of a country's specific tax laws, changes in government administration, and economic and monetary policy. The fund may take short sale positions. Short selling can, in some circumstances, substantially increase the impact of adverse price movements on the fund's portfolio. A short sale creates the risk of a theoretically unlimited loss, in that the price of the underlying security could theoretically increase without limit, thus increasing the cost to the fund of buying securities to cover the short position. The fund pursues both convertible arbitrage and special situation investment opportunities. Convertible arbitrage strategies generally involve price spreads between the convertible security and the underlying equity security. The prices of these investments can be volatile, as market movements are difficult to predict. Event-driven investing requires the fund to make predictions about (i) the likelihood that an event will occur and (ii) the impact such event will have on the value of a company's financial instruments. If the event fails to occur or it does not have the effect foreseen, losses can result. The portfolio invests in initial public offerings (''IPOs''). The effect of IPOs on the portfolio's performance may be significant at times. You should be aware that the availability of IPOs is dependent upon market conditions, and IPOs may not always be an available source of investment ideas. The fund may leverage its investment positions by borrowing funds from securities broker-dealers, banks, or others. From time to time, the fund may borrow significant amounts to take advantage of perceived opportunities, such as short-term price disparities between markets or related securities. Such leverage increases both the possibilities for profit and the risk of loss. The Portfolio's investment strategy may involve high portfolio turnover. A portfolio turnover rate of 100%, for example, is equivalent to the Portfolio buying and selling all of its securities once during the course of the year. A high portfolio turnover rate (such as 100% or more) could result in high brokerage costs and an increase in taxable capital gains distributions to the Portfolio's shareholders. The S&P 500 Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 companies in leading industries of the US economy. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The Nasdaq Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index of over 2,500 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange consisting of American depositary receipts, common stocks, real estate investment trusts and tracking stocks, as well as limited partnership interests. The index includes all Nasdaq-listed stocks that are not derivatives, preferred shares, funds, exchange-traded funds or debenture securities. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) shows the market's expectation of 30-day volatility. It is constructed using the implied volatilities of a wide range of S&P 500 Index options. This volatility is meant to be forward looking, is calculated from both calls and puts, and is a widely used measure of market risk. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The Russell 2000 Index is designed to represent the "small cap" market of US equity securities, composed of approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted equity index maintained by FTSE Russell that provides exposure to the entire US stock market. The index tracks the performance of the 3,000 largest US-traded stocks, which represent approximately 98% of all US-incorporated equity securities. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The ICE BofAML US High Yield Index is a broad-based index consisting of all US dollar- denominated high-yield corporate bonds with a minimum outstanding amount of $250 million and maturity of no less than one year. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The MSCI World Index is a free-float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure global developed market equity performance comprised of developed market country indices. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The ICE BofA Global 300 Convertible Index is designed to track the performance of the 300 largest convertible securities globally. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. The ICE BofA MOVE Index is a yield curve weighted index of normalized implied volatility on one-month Treasury options. The index is unmanaged and has no fees. One cannot invest directly in an index. Certain information included herein is derived by Lazard in part from an MSCI index or indices (the "Index Data"). However, MSCI has not reviewed this product or report, and does not endorse or express any opinion regarding this product or report or any analysis or other information contained herein or the author or source of any such information or analysis. MSCI makes no express or implied warranties or representations and shall have no liability whatsoever with respect to any Index Data or data derived therefrom. Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking statements" which can be identified by the use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "intent," "continue," or "believe," or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements.