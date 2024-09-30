Australia Equity - What Is A Lower Dividend Yield Telling Us?

Summary

  • Australia has long been recognised for having the highest average dividend yield among global markets. However, this yield has been on a downward trend since 2022.
  • The Financials and Basic Materials industries, which have been the main contributors to the historically high dividend yield of Australia, have both seen a recent reduction in yields.
  • For Financials, dividend payout ratios have remained relatively stable since 2022. Net margins for Financials have narrowed, but EPS has been sustained thanks to major banks’ substantial share buybacks.
  • For Basic Materials, the decline in yield has been a function of a falling dividend payout ratio for the industry. The earnings outlook for the industry remains uncertain due to weaker demand for commodities, like iron ore and copper from China.

By Belle Chang, Henry Morrison-Jones, CFA, Sayad Reteos Baronyan, PhD

Australia has offered high dividend yields among global markets, but this yield has decreased since 2022. We discuss what a change in dividend yield is telling us about the trend

