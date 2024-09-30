Lazard Real Assets Portfolio Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Overview
Equity markets worldwide gained in the second quarter, amid a generally positive outlook for interest rates and investor optimism regarding the impact of artificial intelligence. Markets continued their trend of extreme narrowness during the quarter, as chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) continued its extraordinary rally. The company, along with Apple (AAPL), drove 65% of the MSCI All Country World Index's return during the quarter.
Several months of encouraging inflation data revived hopes that the Fed will begin a monetary easing cycle this year. Other economic data were mixed during the quarter, as the US continued to add jobs at a robust pace, but first-quarter GDP came in below expectations, hurt by slower consumer spending. In the eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) lowered interest rates for the first time in nearly five years, citing a marked improvement in the eurozone's inflation outlook as the reason behind its pivot to a less restrictive monetary policy stance. In the UK, the Bank of England ('BOE') held its main interest rate steady even as inflation was slowing toward its 2% target, with expectations growing that rate cuts were imminent. However, European stocks came under pressure after far-right parties across several EU countries recorded significant gains in the European Parliament elections.
The conclusion of the first-quarter earnings season painted a mixed picture of how company profits held up in an uncertain macro environment, as US companies generally beat expectations while results in Europe and Japan were more in-line.
Against this backdrop, equity markets in both the developed and developing worlds gained in the second quarter, with the latter outperforming the former. In the US, stocks outperformed, thanks to strong earnings results and optimism that the Fed will retreat from its restrictive monetary policy stance this year. Across the Atlantic, stocks gained but lagged the broader global index due to lukewarm earnings results, concerns that future rate cuts from the ECB will be limited, and political risks. In Japan, stocks declined due to profit-taking in April and a sell-off in June over concerns that the weakening yen may adversely impact the Japanese economy. Meanwhile, in emerging markets, China's stock market outperformed, thanks to policy support for the country's beleaguered property sector and signs that the country's economic outlook was improving.
In fixed income, US government bonds started the quarter weaker but recovered over the last few weeks. After hitting an interim high of 4.74% in April, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury note (US10Y) rallied and closed at 4.40% at quarter end. The real yield derived from inflation-linked bonds showed a similar pattern and closed 23 basis points higher offering attractive 2.11%. In the credit market, risk premia widened in the beginning and close to the end of the quarter but tightened between April and May. All in all, credit spreads widened from the narrow levels of previous months, both for investment-grade and high-yield bonds.
Emerging markets debt bonds were stable in hard currencies, but lost ground in local denominations. The US dollar (USDOLLAR) had a strong quarter in the currency markets, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) gaining 1.3%. In turn, Asian currencies remained under pressure. Both the Japanese yen and the Chinese renminbi weakened over the course of the quarter, depreciating 5.9% and 0.6%, respectively, against the US dollar. In Japan, the weakness was so pronounced that we are now again seeing an increased risk of currency intervention by the Ministry of Finance.
Commodities continued positive returns from the previous quarter. Base and precious metals were the leading sectors, followed by energy. Agriculture and livestock underperformed in the second quarter. For commodities as an asset class, the perception seemed to be that no more rate hikes would create a ceiling for US dollar strength. Commodities continued their steady, albeit somewhat pedestrian, positive performance throughout the quarter. Commodity markets seemed to suggest that even if inflation were to increase, US monetary policy may be more constricted by rising borrowing requirements, driven by increased national public debt that is being financed at much higher interest rates and at debt to GDP levels above 122%.
Portfolio Review
In the quarter that ended 30 June 2024, the Lazard Real Assets Portfolio's institutional shares (RALIX) and open shares appreciated 0.71% and 0.54%, respectively, outperforming 0.04% gain of the Real Assets Blend Index [1]. (Portfolio performance is measured as a total return and net of fees. All returns, including that of the index, are in US dollar terms.)
The commodities allocation was the top-performing component of the Portfolio, thanks primarily to exposures to silver, gold, zinc, and copper. Silver and gold contributed, with silver prices recording especially strong gains, as investors began to closely monitor the historical gold-to-silver ratio, which pointed to dramatically higher silver prices. Zinc and copper saw a continuation of very low spot smelting charges which is an indication of a shortage of metal concentrate being produced. Agricultural commodities lagged in the period, as better planting and crop conditions resulted in higher supply.
Infrastructure, as measured by the MSCI World Core Infrastructure Index, fell 1.0% in the second quarter. Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation (+4.7%) and Utilities (+1.8%) were the best-performing industries while Transportation Infrastructure and Communications Infrastructure were the worst performing, depreciating 6.8% and 5.1%, respectively. Top contributors in the Portfolio were US-based pipeline operator Targa Resources (TRGP) and UK-based power generator and network operator SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF), which represented 1.8% and 1.1% of the Portfolio, respectively. Top detractors were France-based infrastructure builder Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) and US- based wireless tower operator SBA Communications (SBAC), which represented 1.3% and 1.5% of the Portfolio, respectively.
Real Estate was the laggard as far as benchmark performance goes in the period, underperforming both Commodities and Infrastructure. The MSCI ACWI IMI Core Real Estate Index retreated 1.9%, with performance led primarily by US Multi-Family Apartments and Health Care real estate investment trusts (REITs). Weakest-performing property sectors included Hotel & Resort REITs (-10.5%), Industrial REITs (-7.4%), and Diversified REITs (-5.1%). While we expect continued signs of decelerating inflation and resilient economic activity to favor Real Estate activities and valuation, adjustment surrounding expectations for timing and pace of initial interest rate cuts by the Fed continued to weigh on the sector during much of the quarter. Security-level contributors included US-based senior housing communities operator Ventas (VTR), and US-based property manager AvalonBay Communities (AVB), which represented 1.3% and 1.4% of the total portfolio, respectively. Notable detractors were US-based warehouse operator Prologis (PLD) and US-based data center provider Equinix (EQIX), which represented 1.8% and 1.5% of the Portfolio, respectively.
Outlook
The global central bank hiking cycle of 2022-2023 was unprecedented. After a prolonged pause at peak policy rates in many economies (e.g., nine months in the eurozone and 11 and counting in the US), resumed disinflation has raised hopes of a similar cutting cycle-even if more gradual and to a higher "terminal rate." To be sure, there have been many twists along this journey and more could be ahead. But the faster a rate cut cycle begins in earnest, the more likely a soft landing-high interest rates and tight credit conditions would have less time to harm a still-resilient economy.
Strong labor markets have been the key to ongoing resilience across a number of major economies. Looking ahead, gradual weakening could reach a tipping point and accelerate. Earlier in the recovery, employer demand for labor far exceeded supply. So far, high interest rates and tight monetary policy appear to have reduced this demand without a significant increase in layoffs, as predicted by Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Now, with employer demand lower, it is possible that any step-up in layoffs might not be absorbed by new hiring and unemployment could become more widespread. Despite still-robust jobs growth, we are carefully looking for any sign of such a dynamic-as recently advocated by Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, among others.
Nonetheless, we remain optimistic that relief from global rate cuts is on the horizon, and that this will be good for both equity and bond markets. While a number of additional risks hang over the outlook for the second half of the year, we are maintaining similar positioning while seeking to avoid potential policy risks that could emerge from the US election.
[1] Me Real Assets Blend Index is an equal weighted blend of the MSCI World Core Infrastructure, MSCI ACW IMI Core Real Estate, and Bloomberg Barclays Commodity Total Return, rebalanced monthly.
