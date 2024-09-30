Conagra: Keeping My Expectations Low Ahead Of Earnings

Summary

  • Conagra Brands, Inc.'s Grocery & Snacks and Refrigerated & Frozen segments are the main drivers of revenue and adjusted EBIT performance. My analysis focuses mainly on the revenue dynamics of these units.
  • Revenues are pressured by volume and pricing pressures, present across all major segments. Volume growth in Frozen is driven by pricing reductions, which contradicts management's pricing outlook for FY25.
  • Conagra's execution is patchy; the company has missed on revenue results and also lowered guidance expectations. Management has warned that Q1 FY25 is seasonally weak. I'm looking for optimism in Q2.
  • 1-yr fwd P/Es are discounted vs. history and are also trading at a larger than usual discount vs. comps, making a case for multiple reversions and upside.
  • Relative to the S&P500, CAG is in a broader monthly and quarterly downtrend. There may be some incremental upside, but I anticipate eventual underperformance to continue.

Thesis

I think it's wise to keep one's expectations low ahead of Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) Q1 FY25 earnings on October 2, 2024 pre-market:

  1. Revenues are pressured from both volume and pricing pressures
  2. Execution is patchy, lowering my expectations for

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to multiple years.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill.Associated with Seeking Alpha account VishValue Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

