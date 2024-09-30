Alfen: Disappointing Growth Trends, More Work Needed To Deserve Buy Rating

Sep. 30, 2024 2:01 PM ETAlfen N.V. (ALFNF) Stock, ABHBY Stock
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers

Summary

  • Alfen N.V. specializes in smart grids, EV charging equipment, and energy storage systems, but its stock has dropped nearly 80% year to date.
  • Despite a 10% revenue increase to €245.7 million in H1 2024, higher costs led to a significant drop in adjusted EBITDA.
  • Transformer substation issues cost Alfen €12.5 million, with ongoing repairs and process optimizations expected to continue into 2025.
  • Alfen's debt position detracts from its value proposition, impacting investor confidence despite growth in key segments.

Electric car charging

Uwe Krejci

Intro

Alfen N.V. (OTCPK:ALFNF) is a Dutch energy-related outfit specializing in developing smart grids and charging equipment for electric vehicles & energy storage systems. In the smart grids segment, Alfen N.V. provides related solutions for transformer substations where remote management tools

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.77K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ALFNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALFNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALFNF
--
ABHBY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News