Far and away, the most notable market event over the past week has been the historic surge in Chinese equities. As we discussed in today's Morning Lineup, the Shanghai CSI 300 (SHSZ300) has gone from
China Outperforms The Rest Of The World
Summary
- Shanghai CSI 300 has gone from a 52-week low to a 52-week high in only a couple of weeks.
- Other than China and Hong Kong, Australia is the only other international market starting the week at a 52-week high.
- While the run in Chinese stocks is a high bar to be compared to, the rest of the world has at least generally seen positive performance.
