Micron (NASDAQ:MU) is improving its position for the next wave of data center buildouts as the firm increases capacity and ramps up production of their HBM bits. Though the firm may be limited on capacity in terms of volume production
Micron Has Significant Upside In The Midcycle
Summary
- Micron is well-positioned for the next wave of data center buildouts, driven by strong AI training and inferencing demand that outstrips GPU capacity.
- Management is expanding capacity through new foundries in Idaho & New York and is converting an LCD facility in Taiwan to a DRAM production test facility.
- HBM capacity is sold out for CY24 and CY25, indicating strong demand, while DRAM and NAND pricing are expected to improve due to balanced supply and demand.
