Intel: Spectacular September Comeback
Summary
- Intel Corporation's turnaround, led by CEO Pat Gelsinger, focuses on restoring technological competitiveness, with 18A products expected by H2 '25, despite recent revenue declines and layoffs.
- The reason the turnaround hasn't succeeded is that it only really starts with 18A, which is on track, but ultimately only has an indirect effect on its financial performance/revenue.
- Intel's stock trades below book value, presenting an investment opportunity based on potential gross and profit margin growth, with a possible return to $30-40 per share.
- Risks include aligning cost structure with current revenue, but improved economics and cost savings from the reorganization offer a path to profitability.
- Intel delivered a stacked September with three major leadership product launches. While a Qualcomm merger might secure its financial stability, it is not required.
