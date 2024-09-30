International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) is one company of many on the great AI growth voyage. Unlike several of the others, however, I believe its current price reflects the lower end of possibilities and
IBM: Reasonable Price, But You Need To Manage Your Risk
Summary
- IBM's business model focuses on Software, Consulting, and Infrastructure, with primary customers being other businesses.
- The company enjoys a role to play in the industry of generative AI on many fronts, as well as the sleeping potential of quantum computing.
- The current price therefore only needs modest growth to be a fair one, leaving room for upside.
- With an uncertain competitive environment and other risks, investors who buy should consider an exit plan as well.
