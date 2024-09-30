The just-released flash estimate of German inflation in September has everything the ECB needs to continue cutting rates at the September meeting. Coming in at 1.6% year-on-year, from 1.9% YoY in August, German headline inflation is now at the
ECB Doves Bolstered By German Disinflation
Summary
- Headline inflation in Germany dropped again in September, giving ECB doves additional reasons to consider reintroducing the rate cut option at the October meeting.
- Even if inflation seems to settle down around 2%, there are at least three reasons to not give the all-clear yet.
- For the October meeting, the main question for the ECB will be how it interprets the distinction between data dependence and data point dependence.
