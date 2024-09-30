This is the latest in my series of articles where I provide predictions of annual dividend increases for long-term dividend growth companies. At
Exxon Mobil, Visa Among 17 Companies To Announce Annual Dividend Increases In October
Summary
- 17 long-term dividend growth companies will announce their annual increases in October. I provide predictions of the dividend increases from these companies in this article.
- Included among these are Exxon Mobil, Visa and AbbVie, along with chemical company RPM which is starting its second half century of dividend growth.
- Ten of the 13 companies that I provided predictions for in September announced increases, including McDonald’s and Microsoft.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.