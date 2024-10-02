Proximus: Slowly Building A Position To Harvest A 10%+ Yield In 2028

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Proximus PLC is heavily investing in its fiber network, with 33% coverage, leading to increased capex and reduced dividend payouts during this investment phase.
  • Despite higher expenses, Proximus reported a Q2 EBITDA of 486M EUR, an 8.7% increase, with a net income of 91M EUR and EPS of 0.28 EUR.
  • The company plans to pay a 0.60 EUR dividend per share for 2024 and 2025, with potential increases to 91 cents per share from 2028.
  • Trading at 6-7 times earnings, Proximus offers a pre-tax yield of 8.5% at the current dividend rate, making it an attractive long-term investment.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of European Small-Cap Ideas get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Telecom operators Proximus and Telenet optical fiber roadworks

Thierry Hebbelinck/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Although I have been following Koninklijke KPN N.V. (OTCPK:KKPNF, OTCPK:KKPNY) from close by in the past few quarters, it has been a while since I last discussed Proximus

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
21.99K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may initiate a long position in Proximus in the near future, but perhaps not within the next 72 hours.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BGAOF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BGAOF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGAOF
--
BGAOY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News