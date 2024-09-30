Now that I am just past my one-year retirement anniversary, I am enjoying writing about my investing journey even more than when I was still working and accumulating a nest egg. As I have reached the retirement phase of my investing life, I
Eagle Point Credit Collects Income From CLO Equity (Mostly) And Yields Over 19%
Summary
- I rate Eagle Point Credit Company a Strong Buy due to its high-yield distribution supported by strong returns from CLO equity positions.
- ECC offers a nearly 20% yield with a stable $0.16 monthly distribution, backed by recurring cash flows that exceed expenses and distributions.
- ECC's portfolio includes 244 CLO investments, with a focus on high-yielding CLO equity.
- Despite price fluctuations, ECC's premium to NAV and strong performance make it a compelling investment for income-focused investors.
