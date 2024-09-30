Marsh & McLennan: McGriff Acquisition Is A Good Deal
Summary
- I reiterate a “Buy” rating on Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc., with a fair value of $250 per share, driven by strong growth prospects and strategic acquisitions.
- The acquisition of McGriff Insurance Services is highly accretive, expected to add 5% topline growth and generate significant cost and revenue synergies.
- Marsh McLennan's Q2 results showed 6% organic revenue growth and 10% adj. EPS growth, with strong margin expansion anticipated in FY24.
- Despite macro uncertainties affecting discretionary spending, I believe Marsh McLennan's strategic focus on high-growth areas will drive long-term value.
