The Glimpse Group, Inc. (VRAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Lyron Bentovim

Thank you, everyone, for joining us. I am pleased to welcome you to The Glimpse Group's fiscal year 2024 financial results investor call for year ended June 30, 2024.

During this fiscal year, we made significant strides in our strategic transition to focus on providing enterprise-scale spatial computing, cloud and AI-driven immersive recurring software solutions, or Spatial Core as we will refer to it internally, led by our subsidiary company, Brightline Interactive. In August 2024, Brightline's General Manager, Tyler Gates, gave a detailed webinar on Spatial Core. If you are interested in the topic, I strongly recommend that you listen to