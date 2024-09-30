Avacta Group Plc (AVCTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Avacta Group Plc (OTCPK:AVCTF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 30, 2024 6:00 AM ET

My name is Christina Coughlin and I am the CEO of Avacta. We are here today to present our interim results for the period ending 30 of June 2024, and we are here as well for the business update.

We're going to start with the interim financial results for the Avacta Group. Key messages in the financial results published this morning is that the performance of the group was in line with board expectations. We have increased revenue and gross profit of the diagnostics division as we signaled earlier this year. The diagnostics division has achieved an adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million, increasing from a loss of $0.4 million in the first-half of 2023. This change has been driven by first growth in revenue, as well as savings associated with the closure of the Wetherby laboratory facilities and a move of these R&D activities to the Corus laboratories.