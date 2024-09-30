JCE: 5 Reasons Why I Would Not Hold This CEF

Sep. 30, 2024 8:20 PM ETNuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE)
Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.48K Followers

Summary

  • The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-end fund that employs a covered call selling strategy.
  • The fund is rated a Hold by most Seeking Alpha analysts, but I disagree with this view.
  • JCE has delivered disappointing historical risk-adjusted performance relative to passive investment options.
  • The fund trades at a premium to NAV, while most other CEFs trade at a significant discount to NAV.
  • I rate JCE a Sell.

Bull and bear figurines on list of share prices

Adam Gault

The Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) is a closed-end fund ("CEF") which seeks to deliver an attractive level of total return primarily through long-term capital appreciation while also generating a high level of income.

JCE launched in

This article was written by

Blue Chip Portfolios profile picture
Blue Chip Portfolios
1.48K Followers
Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company focused on delivering investing insights on single stocks, ETFs, and CEFs. Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JCE Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on JCE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JCE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News