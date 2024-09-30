Hartford Quality Value ETF Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance (%) Annualized QTD YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year SI QUVU NAV -0.37 6.21 11.70 5.84 9.44 7.69 7.80 QUVU Market Price -0.20 6.30 - - - - 16.21 Russell 1000 Value Index -2.17 6.62 13.06 5.52 9.01 8.23 - Morningstar Category -1.44 7.33 14.82 6.46 9.86 8.44 - Lipper Peer Group -0.28 9.01 16.69 7.33 10.64 9.00 - Total Operating Expenses1: 0.45% Morningstar® Category Large Value Lipper Peer Group Large-Cap Value SI = Since Inception. Fund Inception: 10/13/2023. Prior to the close of business on 10/13/23, the Fund operated as an open-end mutual fund (the "Predecessor Fund"). The Fund has the same investment objective, strategies and policies as the Predecessor Fund. The NAV returns prior to October 16, 2023, include the returns of the Predecessor Fund's share classes and operating expenses as follows: Class F (2/28/17-10/13/23); Class I (8/31/06-2/27/17); and Class A excluding sales charges (1/2/96-8/30/06). The Market Price performance does not include the Predecessor Fund's NAV performance and instead reflects the Fund's Market Price beginning with the Fund's listing on the exchange. Had the Predecessor Fund been structured as an exchange-traded fund, the performance may have differed. Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For more current performance information to the most recent month ended, please visit Home. ETF shares are bought and sold at market price, not net asset value (NAV). Total returns are calculated using the daily 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time NAV. Market price returns reflect the midpoint of the bid/ask spread as of the close of trading on the exchange where Fund shares are listed. Market price returns do not represent the returns an investor would receive if they traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions apply and will reduce returns. Total returns are calculated using the daily 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time NAV. Market price returns reflect the midpoint of the bid/ask spread as of the close of trading on the exchange where Fund shares are listed. Market price returns do not represent the returns an investor would receive if they traded shares at other times. Brokerage commissions apply and will reduce returns. 1 Expenses are the total annual fund operating expenses as shown in the most recent prospectus. Important Risks: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The net asset value (NAV) of the Fund's shares may fluctuate due to changes in the market value of the Fund's holdings which may in-turn fluctuate due to market and economic conditions. The market prices of the Fund's shares will generally fluctuate due to changes in the relative supply of and demand for the shares on an exchange. • The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. • Different investment styles may go in and out of favor, which may cause the Fund to underperform the broader stock market. • For dividend-paying stocks, dividends are not guaranteed and may decrease without notice. • To the extent the Fund focuses on one or more sectors, the Fund may be subject to increased volatility and risk of loss if adverse developments occur. • In certain instances, unlike other ETFs, the Fund may effect creations and redemptions partly or wholly for cash, rather than in-kind, which may make the Fund less tax-efficient and incur more fees than an ETF that primarily or wholly effects creations and redemptions in-kind. • Financially material environmental, social and/or governance ('ESG') characteristics are one of several factors that may be considered. The Fund may perform differently from funds that do not integrate ESG into their analysis. Investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in a fund's full prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Home. Please read it carefully before investing.