Hartford Quality Value ETF Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

US equities surged for the third consecutive quarter as the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) registered a series of record highs. Performance was narrowly driven by a select group of mega-cap technology companies, resulting in a significant performance differential between the market-cap weighted S&P 500 Index and the equal-weighted version of the Index, as well as the considerable outperformance of growth stocks vs. their value counterparts. The Federal Reserve's (Fed) median projection showed that policymakers expect only one 25 basis points (bps) reduction in interest rates in 2024, down from three cuts projected in March, although a majority of economists forecast two cuts this year.
The Russell 1000 Value Index returned -2.17 % for the period. Within the Index, nine out of 11 sectors declined during the quarter. Consumer discretionary and healthcare were the bottom performing sectors, while utilities and consumer staples were the top performing sectors over the period.
Hartford Quality Value ETF (BATS:QUVU) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index during the quarter. Security selection was the primary driver of relative performance. Strong selection within healthcare, industrials, and financials was partially offset by weak selection within materials, utilities, and real estate. Sector allocation, a result of our bottom-up selection process, also contributed to returns. Allocation effect was driven by our overweight to utilities. This was partially offset by an overweight to the communication services sector. Top relative contributors over the period included an overweight position in Qualcomm (QCOM, information technology) and an out-of-benchmark position in AstraZeneca (AZN, healthcare). Top relative detractors included overweight allocations to LKQ (LKQ, consumer discretionary) and Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX, industrials).
Within this environment, the Fed remains in the challenging position of balancing resilient employment with inflation that is moderating but remains above target. The path of interest rates from here is expected to be heavily data dependent. Policy makers will continue to monitor key macroeconomic indicators such as consumer spending, business sentiment, wage growth, and employment to drive decisions. Lastly, we think uncertainty around the election outcome and impacts across sectors may increase market volatility in the back half of the year. We believe that opportunistically investing in out of favor growth and cyclical names with positive risk/reward skews provides upside exposure while maintaining an overweight to more defensive segments may provide the opportunity for upside participation while insulating the portfolio from valuation-driven corrections. At the end of the period, our largest overweights were to the communication services and healthcare sectors. We were most underweight in industrials and financials.
