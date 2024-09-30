RH: Demand Should Improve In FY25

Sep. 30, 2024 10:43 PM ETRH (RH) Stock
May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
290 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • I reiterate my buy rating for RH, expecting a surge in demand and earnings growth acceleration in FY25 due to an improved macro situation.
  • The recent rate cuts and anticipated further reductions should enhance home affordability, driving more home purchases and consequently, more furniture sales for RH.
  • RH's new product strategy and upcoming design gallery openings will capitalize on the expected demand surge, positioning the company for significant growth.

Modern brightly lit living room

The Good Brigade

Investment overview

I wrote about RH (NYSE:RH) previously (16th July) with a buy rating as I believed it has a strong scale advantage, and as the macro situation gets better, it is set to see

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
290 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News