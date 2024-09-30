Hartford Balanced Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Market Overview
US equities surged for the third consecutive quarter as the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) registered a series of record highs. Performance was narrowly driven by a select group of mega-cap technology companies, resulting in a considerable outperformance of growth stocks vs. their value counterparts. Annualized first-quarter GDP growth was revised lower to 1.4%, and economic data released during the quarter suggested that the economy continued to gradually moderate. Stubborn inflation and a still-tight labor market tempered expectations for interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year.
Global fixed-income markets eked out positive total returns during the second quarter, as measured by the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index hedged to US dollars; coupon income helped offset the impact of higher sovereign yields and wider credit spreads. Markets wrestled with cyclical indicators pointing to a weakening global economy but slowing disinflation in some countries leading to diverging central-bank policies. Securitized sectors generally outperformed credit.
Performance Summary
The Hartford Balanced Income Fund (MUTF:HBLIX, I Share) outperformed its benchmark. In the equity portion of the Fund, security selection was the primary driver of relative outperformance. Strong selection in healthcare was partially offset by weaker selection in real estate. Sector allocation, a result of our bottom-up stock selection process, also contributed to relative results, primarily due to our overweight position in utilities. Relative outperformance in the fixed-income portion of the Fund was aided by security selection decisions, especially within Investment Grade ('IG') Credit. Exposure to high-yield credit contributed favorably to relative returns, though this was offset by security selection, which detracted. Positioning in emerging-markets debt ('EMB') and securitized sectors had a negligible impact on relative returns.
Top Five Equity Holdings (%)
JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
1.55
Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)
1.36
UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (UNH)
1.26
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
1.15
EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)
1.00
Percentage Of Portfolio
6.32
Top Five Fixed-Income Issuers (%)
U.S. Treasury Notes
1.62
U.S. Treasury Bonds
1.37
Wells Fargo & Co.
1.25
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.09
Morgan Stanley
1.04
Percentage Of Portfolio
6.37
Holdings and characteristics are subject to change. Percentages may be rounded.
Positioning & Outlook
We continue to focus on finding high-quality businesses with strong balance sheets and sustainable dividends. We're spending a lot of time on our downside stress-test scenarios and are confident in the sustainability of dividends and long-term value of holdings in the portfolio. Within equities, healthcare, utilities, and consumer staples represented our largest sector overweights relative to the benchmark at quarter-end. We were most underweight to financials, communication services, and industrials. Within fixed income, we remain underweight IG credit and overweight to EMD and holding an overweight allocation to high-yield credit. Spreads appear tight but could remain in this range as yields are attractive, which has resulted in positive net inflows. Corporate cash flows remain healthy in sectors such as cyclicals and technology that have benefitted from strong consumer spending. Financial companies still appear healthy and balance sheets remain heavily regulated in the banking sector for the large money-center banks.
Morningstar® Category Moderately Conservative Allocation Lipper Peer Group Mixed-Asset Target Allocation Moderate
Performance data quoted represents past performance and does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For more current performance information to the most recent month ended, please visit Home.
Share Class Inception: A, Y - 7/31/06; F - 2/28/17; I - 2/26/10; R3, R4, R5 - 5/28/10; R6 - 11/7/14. Performance shown prior to the inception of a class reflects performance and operating expenses of another class(es) (excluding sales charges, if applicable). Had fees and expenses of a class been reflected for the periods prior to the inception of that class, performance would be different. Since inception (SI) performance is from 7/31/06. Performance and expenses for other share classes will vary. Additional information is in the prospectus. Only Class A assesses a sales charge.
45% Russell 1000 Value Index/ 44% Bloomberg US Corporate Index/ 5.5% JP Morgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus/ 5.5% Bloomberg US High Yield - 2% Issuer Cap Index.
BLOOMBERG® and any Bloomberg Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited ("BISL"), the administrator of the indices (collectively, "Bloomberg") and have been licensed for use for certain purposes by Hartford Funds. Bloomberg is not affiliated with Hartford Funds, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend any Hartford Funds product. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to Hartford Fund products.
1 Expenses as shown in the Fund's most recent prospectus.
*Class I-Shares Star Ratings: 3-year 4 stars out of 446 products, 5-year 3 stars out of 410 products, and 10-year 5 stars out of 305 products for the period ended herein. Other share classes may have different ratings. The Morningstar Rating TM for funds, or "star rating",is calculated for funds and separate accounts with at least a 3-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. Star rating based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance (without adjusting for any sales load, if applicable), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. 5 stars are assigned to the top 10%, 4 stars to the next
22.5%, 3 stars to the next 35%, 2 stars to the next 22.5%, and 1 star to the bottom 10%. Overall Morningstar Rating is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its 3-, 5-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. For more information about the Morningstar Fund Ratings, including their methodology, please go to global.morningstar.com/managerdisclosures. ©2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/ or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information.
Important Risks: Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Security prices fluctuate in value depending on general market and economic conditions and the prospects of individual companies. The Fund's strategy for allocating a portion of its assets to specialist portfolio managers, and among
different asset classes, may not work as intended. • Fixed income security risks include credit, liquidity, call, duration, and interest-rate risk. As interest rates rise, bond prices generally fall. • For dividend-paying stocks, dividends are not guaranteed and may decrease without notice. • Different investment styles may go in and out of favor, which may cause the Fund to underperform the broader stock market. • Foreign investments may be more volatile and less liquid than U.S.
investments and are subject to the risk of currency fluctuations and adverse political, economic and regulatory developments. • Restricted securities may be more difficult to sell and price than other securities. • Derivatives are generally more volatile and sensitive to changes in market or economic conditions than other securities; their risks include currency, leverage, liquidity, index, pricing, regulatory and counterparty risk.
Investors should carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in a fund's full prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting Home. Please read it carefully before investing.
Mutual funds are distributed by Hartford Funds Distributors, LLC (HFD), Member FINRA. Advisory services are provided by Hartford Funds Management Company, LLC (HFMC). Certain funds are sub-advised by Wellington Management Company LLP. HFMC and Wellington Management are SEC registered investment advisers. HFD and HFMC are not affiliated with any sub-adviser.
