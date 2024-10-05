Introduction
This article covers the Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund (MUTF:FFRHX), which I added to my mother’s IRA after I took over managing it with the passing of my father. Previous articles did an in-depth look at
Read The Full Report on iREIT®+Hoya
iREIT®+HOYA Capital is the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Our focus is on income-producing asset classes that offer the opportunity for sustainable portfolio income, diversification, and inflation hedging. Get started with a Free Two-Week Trial and take a look at our top ideas across our exclusive income-focused portfolios.
With a focus on REITs, ETFs, Preferreds, and 'Dividend Champions' across asset classes, members gain complete access to our research and our suite of trackers and portfolios targeting premium dividend yields up to 10%.