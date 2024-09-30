Continuing the series of updates on exchange-traded funds, my today's note is supposed to offer a fresh look at the Invesco Bloomberg Analyst Rating Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:UPGD), a fund that was previously known as
UPGD: New Strategy, Similar Concerns
Summary
- UPGD has seen a thorough recalibration earlier this year, with the underlying index replaced and its name changed.
- With a new strategy centered on "Bloomberg analyst rating improvers," UPGD has issues similar to its previous iteration.
- More specifically, the factor mix it is offering has a profound value tilt, while sufficient growth factor exposure is lacking, which is a disadvantage in the current environment.
- UPGD has outperformed IVV since the index change in March, yet just by a few bps and principally owing to its September returns.
- In sum, I believe the Hold rating is still the most suitable for this vehicle.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.