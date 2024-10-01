Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been strategically increasing their business exposure in the oncology franchise by developing more cancer drugs to drive their future growth. I think the acquisition of Seagen could strengthen their Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) technology. I am initiating with a 'Buy' rating with
Pfizer: Growth From Oncology Franchise; Initiate With 'Buy'
Summary
- Pfizer's acquisition of Seagen for $43 billion enhances its ADC technology, potentially expanding its oncology franchise and driving future growth.
- PFE's development of the oral GLP-1 receptor agonist, Danuglipron, aims to capture the growing obesity and diabetes treatment market by 2028.
- The Company anticipates 11.4% revenue growth, driven by oncology investments, M&A activities, and manufacturing optimization, despite challenges from declining COVID-related revenue.
- I rate Pfizer a 'Buy' with a one-year target price of $40 per share, backed by strategic acquisitions and strong growth prospects in oncology.
