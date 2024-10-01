While the equity markets keep chugging along, there have been some truly spectacular/peculiar moves over the last several weeks. It started with the Nikkei in early August, when it plunged over 10% in a single day.
Copper Joins The Volatility Club
Summary
- On the heels of the big run in Chinese equities on Monday, copper prices got caught in the current with copper surging over 4% in early trading.
- Throughout most of the trading day, though, copper prices steadily gave up the gains, finishing down over 1%.
- Even for a commodity like copper, that type of intraday reversal is uncommon.
