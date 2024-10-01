"Short China" was seen as the second-most crowded trade in the September Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey. It's fair to say that has verified. China markets are up 25% in the past five trading days as the world's second-largest economy begins
PDD Holdings: China Stimulus Adds Rocket Fuel, Reiterate Buy
Summary
- China's markets surged 25% due to significant stimulus, boosting economic growth and consumer spending, which positively impacts PDD Holdings' earnings outlook.
- The Company experienced a sharp decline after mixed Q2 results but is poised for recovery with expected positive earnings revisions and a higher valuation multiple.
- Key risks include insufficient stimulus, increased competition, and potential regulatory actions, but PDD's strong free cash flow and valuation metrics remain compelling.
- I maintain a buy rating on PDD, anticipating significant bottom-line growth and a potential stock value of $195 to $234 by late next year.
